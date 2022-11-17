LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company sent a 6-foot-long robot down a water main to look for problems Thursday morning.
The robot checks for leaks and evaluates the strength of the pipe.
It started at Louisville's water treatment plant in Prospect and went all the way to North English Station Road in Middletown.
"Louisville Water started using this technology 10 years ago," said Kelley Dearing Smith, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. "Since then, we have been able to identify and repair more than 200 places in water mains that needed to be repaired."
It's not yet known if the robot found any problems.
The robot does not interrupt water service to customers.
