LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Water Company employee was killed while working on a fire hydrant in the Portland neighborhood.
The worker was hit and killed, when two cars crashed near a work site at 23rd and Oak Streets about 1:15 p.m. Monday. The water company identifies Jimmy Stone as the worker who died. A second water company employee, Chad Harper, was injured. He is in the hospital.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says it appears one of the drivers ran a stop sign and hit another car that lost control and ran into the utility crew.
Both drivers were also taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
In a statement, Louisville Water Company president and CEO Spencer Bruce said honored Stone. "Jimmy had one of the best personalities and was always willing to help.”
“Many may remember he and Chad last year when they saved a kitten from a fire hydrant," Bruce said. "This action was not out of the norm for either one of them.”
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.