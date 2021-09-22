LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water Company crews have unearthed an ancient pipe while replacing water mains on Frankfort Avenue.
Excavation for a new 60-inch water main recently uncovered the piece of history. According to a news release from Louisville Water, the historic cast iron pipe still has the 1877 foundry mark and the manufacturer's name, U.S. Pipe Company. The pipe was installed 144 years ago -- when Rutherford B. Hayes was president and Thomas Edison introduced the phonograph.
Construction began last month to replace critical water mains near the Crescent Hill water treatment plant. The $13.2 million investment includes work on Frankfort, Stilz, and Reservoir Avenues.
Louisville Water is now working on plans to display the 1877 pipe at its WaterWorks Museum.
“We’re working on plans to display a section of the 1877 pipe at Louisville Water Tower Park in the WaterWorks Museum," said Kelley Dearing Smith, vice president of communications and marketing at Louisville Water. "It’s an important part of Louisville Water’s history and was a vital part of our city’s growth."
The first phase of the project between Stilz and Reservoir and some side streets, is expected to continue until October. The second phase of the project is scheduled to start early next year, with the installation of a 42-inch main at Frankfort and Reservoir Avenues.
