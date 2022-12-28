LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water customers will see a slight increase on their monthly bills starting Jan. 1.
The company announced in November that the move to raise rates is an effort to help offset increased costs to keep the city's drinking water clean.
That means about $1.10 more per month for the average customer, the water company said.
For example, officials said those who use about 4,000 gallons of water a month can expect to pay about $27.
Louisville Water said inflation is hitting hard. Chemicals to help treat water, along with construction materials to maintain water mains have increased anywhere from roughly 30% to 50%.
The company's 2023 capital budget is $117 million, according to a news release. Most of the funds go towards maintaining and installing infrastructure. That includes funding for more than 40 projects that will replace older and smaller water mains, improving filters and pump station facilities at the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant, and upgrading water meters in an effort to transition thousands of customers to monthly billing.
Additionally, the company said funding will help design infrastructure that will deliver more water to Bullitt, Nelson and Hardin counties to "support the growth from Ford's electric battery plants and the expansion of bourbon distilleries."
Louisville Water officials project the region "will need 33.6 billion gallons of drinking water in 2023, roughly the same amount as 2022." The company serves customers in Louisville Metro, as well as Oldham and Bullitt counties.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.