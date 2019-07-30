LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was killed in a crash that happened Monday night in Floyd County.
The Floyd County Sheriff's Department says officers responded to the 5800 block of State Road 111 South on a call about a crash just after 10 p.m.
Authorities say a silver 2014 Ford was traveling north along the roadway without headlights, when it crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2010 Chevy van.
According to police, the driver of the silver Ford, 53-year-old Susan Riley, of Louisville, died at the scene. The driver of the Chevy van was taken to U of L Hospital for treatment.
Investigators are waiting for toxicology results to determine whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.