LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman filed for an emergency protector order against Rajon Rondo — the former University of Kentucky basketball star and current Cleveland Cavaliers guard — Friday in Jefferson County Family Court.
The woman alleges Rondo "became enraged" last week and threatened her life. According to the EPO, the woman says Rondo was playing video games with their son, Pierre, when she asked Pierre to finish separating his laundry so she could wash the family's clothes.
When Pierre got up to do so, she said Rondo ripped the video game console out of the wall, went downstairs, smashed a tea cup plate, knocked over several water bottles and began yelling and cursing. According to the EPO, Rondo then went outside and knocked over the trash cans, stomped on the landscaping lights and drove his car onto the lawn.
"The children were extremely upset and distressed with having seen Rajon become so enraged and violent," the woman wrote.
The EPO goes on to say that when she confronted Rondo, he said "You're dead."
After briefly leaving the house, the woman said Rondo came back and beat on a window with a gun. In the EPO, she said Rondo was yelling at the kids, asking them why they were scared of him while he had a gun in his hand.
The children were visibly upset and clearly scared that Rajon continued to brandish a gun," she wrote.
Instead of calling police, the woman called former interim Louisville Metro Police chief Yvette Gentry, who eventually arrived at the house. However, the woman said Rondo wouldn't let Gentry inside.
The woman said she locked herself in the house with the kids, and Gentry eventually told her Rondo had left and she had his gun.
"I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children," the woman wrote in the EPO. "Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior ... I am beyond fearful that Rajon will return and attempt to harm myself or the children and make good on his threats to end my life."
Two days after the alleged incident occurred, a judge granted the woman the protective order. The judge ordered Rondo not to communicate and stay at least 500 feet away from her.
The woman also asked a judge that Rondo seek anger management classes, counseling and a mental health evaluation.
