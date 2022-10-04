LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, Monday evening.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:47 p.m. on Dixie Highway in Meade County.
Investigators believe Saffire Doss, 35, of Louisville, was driving north on Dixie Highway when she crossed the center line, hitting a vehicle that was headed south.
Doss was pronounced dead at the scene. KSP did not say whether or not the other driver suffered any injuries.
The crash closed lanes of the highway for several hours. KSP is still investigating.
