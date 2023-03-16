LOUISVILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman convicted in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed two people and injured two others was sentenced to prison Thursday.
Faith Turner must serve 32 years. She was charged with murder, DUI, and three counts of assault. She entered a guilty plea on Jan. 17, nearly two years after the fatal crash on I-64W near the 3rd Street exit in downtown Louisville in the early morning hours of June 21, 2021, that killed a couple from Edinburgh, Indiana, and injured their kids.
According to court documents, Turner was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when she slammed head-on into the Saturn Vue Hinkle was riding in. A westbound tractor-trailer then hit the Saturn in the rear. Rachelle Hinkle died at the scene, and her husband, Allen Hinkle, died at the hospital days later. Their children were hospitalized.
Court records indicate Turner, who was 25 at the time, had a blood alcohol level of .19 — more than twice the legal limit — when she was tested at the hospital more than two hours after the crash. She told investigators she had consumed mixed drinks at a wedding reception before the crash.
Related Stories:
- Woman charged with murder, DUI after wrong-way crash put on home incarceration until trial
- Judge declines to reduce bond for Louisville woman charged with murder after fatal crash
- Indiana man dies days after wrong-way crash on I-64 in Louisville that killed his wife
- Wrong-way driver in I-64 crash charged with murder, DUI tested twice the legal limit
- 1 killed, 4 injured in head-on crash with wrong-way driver on I-64 in downtown Louisville
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.