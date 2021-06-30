LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is facing several charges, including murder and DUI, after allegedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 64, killing a southern Indiana woman.
According to court records, Faith Turner, 25, had a blood alcohol level of .19 — more than twice the legal limit — when she was tested at the hospital more than two hours after the crash near the 3rd Street exit in downtown Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police said Turner was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-64 early Monday morning when she hit another vehicle head-on.
That vehicle was then hit by a westbound semi-truck, killing Rachelle W. Hinkle, 42, of Edinburgh, Indiana, who was a passenger. Three others, including the driver and two children, were hurt. Police have not yet provided an update on their conditions.
Court records say Turner told police she had mixed drinks at a wedding reception before the crash and noted that an officer smelled alcohol on her breath.
Turner is facing murder, assault and drunk driving charges. She's expected in court Thursday morning.
