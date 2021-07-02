LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge refused to reduce bond Friday morning for the woman accused of killing someone in a wrong-way crash.
Twenty-five-year-old Faith Turner is charged with murder, assault, and driving under the influence.
Police say Turner was driving the wrong way when she caused a wreck early Monday, June 28, on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville.
She hit a car head-on, then a semi truck hit the victim's car.
Forty-two-year-old Rachelle Hinkle of Edinburgh, Indiana, was killed. Three others, including two children, were hurt.
Court records say Turner's blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit two hours after the crash.
Records also say Turner told police she had mixed drinks at a wedding reception before the crash.
Turner's bond will remain at $100,000, full cash.
