LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman accused of killing a couple in a wrong-way crash while driving drunk will wait for her trial at home.
Faith Turner, 25, appeared in front of a judge Monday for the June 28 crash on Interstate 64 that killed Rachelle and Allen Hinkle of Edinburgh, Indiana.
The crash happened near the Third Street exit in downtown Louisville. The couple was traveling with their kids when their vehicle was hit head-on by Turner's vehicle, according to police. A semi then hit the couple's vehicle from behind.
Rachelle Hinkle died at the scene, and Allen Hinkle died several days later. The two children in the car were also injured.
Police charged Turner with murder, assault and DUI. Court records say Turner told police she had mixed drinks at a wedding reception before the crash. Her blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit two hours after the crash.
On Monday, Turner's assault charge was changed to a murder charge. A not-guilty plea was entered for her on the charge.
Turner will be put on home incarceration until trial. A grand jury is expected to get the case at the end of August.
Related Stories:
- Judge declines to reduce bond for Louisville woman charged with murder after fatal crash
- Indiana man dies days after wrong-way crash on I-64 in Louisville that killed his wife
- Wrong-way driver in I-64 crash charged with murder, DUI tested twice the legal limit
- 1 killed, 4 injured in head-on crash with wrong-way driver on I-64 in downtown Louisville
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.