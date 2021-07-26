Faith Turner appears in court 7-26-21 .jpeg

Faith Turner, 25, during a court appearance on July 26, 2021. Turner is charged with murder and DUI after a crash on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville that killed two people in June. (WDRB photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman accused of killing a couple in a wrong-way crash while driving drunk will wait for her trial at home.

Faith Turner, 25, appeared in front of a judge Monday for the June 28 crash on Interstate 64 that killed Rachelle and Allen Hinkle of Edinburgh, Indiana.

The crash happened near the Third Street exit in downtown Louisville. The couple was traveling with their kids when their vehicle was hit head-on by Turner's vehicle, according to police. A semi then hit the couple's vehicle from behind.

Rachelle Hinkle died at the scene, and Allen Hinkle died several days later. The two children in the car were also injured.

Police charged Turner with murder, assault and DUI. Court records say Turner told police she had mixed drinks at a wedding reception before the crash. Her blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit two hours after the crash.

On Monday, Turner's assault charge was changed to a murder charge. A not-guilty plea was entered for her on the charge.

Turner will be put on home incarceration until trial. A grand jury is expected to get the case at the end of August.

