LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spalding University's president will have the story of her life put into musical form on stage.
Tori Murden McClure is known as the first woman and first American to row a boat alone across the Atlantic Ocean. The Kentuckian completed the solo journey in 81 days in 1999.
The Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts will perform "Row," which is inspired by McClure's life and the book, "A Pearl in the Storm: How I Found My Heart in the Middle of the Ocean."
The musical was written by Louisville musician Dawn Landes and Broadway veteran Daniel Goldstein.
McClure was surprised anyone was interested in her story, but writers persisted in telling it.
"I said 'you have my permission' and I sent the paper across the table," McClure said. "They went back to New York and sent me a box of cookies, so my husband tells everyone I sold the rights to my book for a box of cookies."
The premiere of "Row" was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McClure's boat is displayed at the Frazier History Museum.
