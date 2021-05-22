LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday was a very special day for a Louisville veteran who risked his life fighting for our county more than 70 years ago.
U.S. Army Construction Engineer Art Raderer turned 103 years old, and there was no shortage of well-wishers at a party thrown just for him.
Surrounded by family, friends and complete strangers, Raderer enjoyed Saturday afternoon from the comfort of his chair.
"It overwhelms me," Raderer said. "I don't know why people do that, but it's always good to see all your friends."
St. Matthews Baptist Church was the backdrop for a birthday celebration seen once in a century.
"We owe people like Art a lot of our values and freedoms," said Jeff Thokey, chairman of Honor Flight Bluegrass. "He went through the pandemic of 1918 and through his lifetime. It was still horse and buggy days in 1918."
Through much of the afternoon, Raderer shook hands, listened to stories and shared memories of his time overseas — stories each year fewer and fewer people can relate to.
Raderer was born May 22, 1918, and attended duPont Manual High School. Not long after, he was sent off to the Philippines with his two brothers, but the war ended before they were called to Japan for combat.
"Our World War II veterans like Art are disappearing," Thokey said. "There are only about 300,000 left of the 16 million men and women who served in World War II."
Raderer has a lot of memories of his time in the war — especially when the bomb was dropped — but one really stands out.
"Coming home was the best thing. I enjoyed it," he said. "I shouldn't say I enjoyed it but I made a lot of friends when I was there."
It didn’t take long after a group of about 40 people arrived for three women with microphones and speakers to surround Raderer and sing Happy Birthday followed by a energetic version of The Andrews Sisters' song "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy."
Throughout the afternoon, Raderer received several cards and gifts, including a vintage T-shirt from Hooters.
Many of those who stopped by did not know what was going on, but when they heard it was to pay respects for a veteran on his birthday, they proudly lined up.
"We just wanted to stop by and we thought that we would take a look at memorabilia and the jeeps that they have here and see what it was about and when we found it was to honor one of America's soldiers we decided to say thank you to him," said Dr. Chris Berkon, who was joined by his three young sons.
After an hour it was time for cake, but Raderer was quick to tell WDRB News he was not a cake fan.
"I’m having strawberry pie," he laughed.
Raderer currently resides at Masonic Homes in Louisville.
