LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo's latest addition now has a name.
The zoo chose the name Jira for the nearly three-month old female. She was born at the zoo on Friday, May 8, while the zoo was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Zoo officials say Jira, pronounced Gee-ra, translates to "anticipation" in Hausa, which is the the most widely used language in Niger, the only region where addax remain, according to a news release.
The zoo said Jira's species, which is a Saharan addax antelope, is "dangerously close to extinction," which is why the zoo partnered with the Association of Zoos and Aquarium Species Survival Plan for Jira's birth. The organization "helps maintain the genetic diversity of managed animal populations."
Jira is described by zoo staff as being "independent and curious." Visitors can see her and the other addax on exhibit every day in the yard near the bongo and elephant exhibits in the African zone at the zoo.
For information about the zoo's safety procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.