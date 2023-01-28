LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo has begun an expansion project for its learning area.
On Saturday, the Louisville Zoo held a ground-breaking ceremony for its Animal Ambassador Expansion project. The project will renovate the MetaZoo education facility's animal ambassador areas and create new office spaces.
The renovations will allow for the Zoo to have on-site areas that are equipped to house a variety of species. The renovation of the MetaZoo educational facility will meet future accreditation requirements, along with enhancing and growing its ability to engage guest through on-site, virtual and off-site encounters, according to a news release.
"We are excited to begin construction on this critical next step in the growth of our Animal Ambassador Program, which connects so many in our region to memorable, awe-inspiring learning experiences,” said Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney. "As accreditation standards evolve for ambassador programs, we are working to stay ahead of and exceed guidelines for animal welfare. The planned renovations will reinforce the Zoo as the hub of conservation education for the region and reaffirm our commitment to outstanding animal care."
The Louisville Zoo has been accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums since 1980. The association inspects the Louisville Zoo every five years as part of the re-accreditation process.
Due to the renovations of the animal holding and enrichment areas, the conservation education team will relocate in a new building that's being completed as part of the project. The new building will also have office spaces and a training center to connect virtually with students and teachers across the country.
The zoo said $2,737,350 was raised to support the project.
Construction is planned to start immediately and the project is estimated to be completed by summer of 2024.
