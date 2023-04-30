LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo celebrated earth with the culmination of its Party for the Planet on Sunday.
The month-long event had a plethora of activities to promote the need to protect the planet. The event featured discounts and booths from community eco-partners.
Join us Sunday, April 30, and celebrate Earth Day as Party for the Planet powered by LG&E and KU Foundation rotates to an end. Enjoy $5 off general Zoo admission at the front gate, FREE parking and eco-partners until 2 p.m.!Visit https://t.co/DUHcS21vAT for more info.@lgeku pic.twitter.com/l22qpKzvlU— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) April 28, 2023
Guests learned about recycling, solar energy, how to use a compass and other ways to go green.
"These are all important things for our planet, which we share our planet with all these beautiful creatures that we exhibit at the Zoo," said Kyle Shepherd, Louisville Zoo spokesperson. "Learning about our planet and ways that we can help our planet and ways that we can all live in harmony with our planet and care for our planet is very important."
The final event is a compost sale scheduled for May from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.