LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new scavenger hunt will have families exploring the Louisville Zoo this spring.
The Safari EGGventure can be downloaded on a phone or tablet.
The scavenger hunt includes hidden zoo-themed eggs, trivia questions and special challenges. Each correct answer will earn points to win special prizes including a Zoo membership, Wild Lights tickets and plush animals.
The Safari EGGventure goes through April 9. It's free with admission to the Zoo on Trevilian Way.
