LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Living, a statewide publication, announced the winners of its annual "Best in Kentucky" awards during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

According to a news release, votes were casted in 25 categories ranging from food and beverages to destinations and outdoor activities.

Winners of "Best in Kentucky" from the Louisville-area included:

  • Louisville Zoo won Best Kid-Friendly Attraction
  • Frazier History Museum placed second for Best Museum
  • St. James Court Art Show was third for Best Arts & Crafts Fair
  • Hometown Pizza won Best Pizza
  • Hermitage Farm was third for Best Farm Tourist Attraction
  • Marker's Mark Distillery won Best Distillery
  • Bardstown Arts, Crafts & Antiques Fair placed second for Best Arts & Crafts Fair
  • Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience was third for Best Day Trip
  • My Old Kentucky Home State Park placed second for Best Historic Site.

To see a full list of winners by county, click here.

