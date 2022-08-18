LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Living, a statewide publication, announced the winners of its annual "Best in Kentucky" awards during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.
According to a news release, votes were casted in 25 categories ranging from food and beverages to destinations and outdoor activities.
Winners of "Best in Kentucky" from the Louisville-area included:
- Louisville Zoo won Best Kid-Friendly Attraction
- Frazier History Museum placed second for Best Museum
- St. James Court Art Show was third for Best Arts & Crafts Fair
- Hometown Pizza won Best Pizza
- Hermitage Farm was third for Best Farm Tourist Attraction
- Marker's Mark Distillery won Best Distillery
- Bardstown Arts, Crafts & Antiques Fair placed second for Best Arts & Crafts Fair
- Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience was third for Best Day Trip
- My Old Kentucky Home State Park placed second for Best Historic Site.
To see a full list of winners by county, click here.
