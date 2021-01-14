LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After recovering from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, the Louisville Zoo's three snow leopards are back on the stage and ready for the limelight!
Five-year-old NeeCee, along with Kimti and Meru, all tested positive for the disease in December. They were subsequently quarantined and unavailable for public viewing.
But according to a news release from the zoo, have since been cleared and are back on exhibit, as of Thursday.
"Based on current knowledge, the risk of infected animals, including the snow leopards, spreading the virus is considered low," the news release states. "COVID-19 remains predominantly a disease transmitted from person to person."
The zoo says all of its staff followed COVID-19 safety protocol recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.
