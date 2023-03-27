LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comic book legends, wrestlers and TV actors are all set to come to the Derby City for LouisvilleCon.
The comic book and pop culture convention is set to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Triple Crowne Pavilion.
Guests include:
- Jay Goede: Voice Actor Pokemon
- Francois Petit: Actor Mortal Kombat 1995
- Chuck Huber: Voice Actor Dragon Ball Z
- Mike DeCarlo: Comic Book Legend
- Phil Parsons: Voice Actor Attack on Titan
The convention is also set to feature a Pokemon tournament, anime movie room, Super Smash Brothers tournament and cosplay contest.
General admission is $20. Kids under the age of 11 are free.
