LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 53 million people are expected to hit the air and the roads over the next five days in what could be the busiest travel season in 16 years.
Monday evening there was a long line of cars picking up and dropping off passengers at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
“From last Friday to next Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving, we're expecting more than 120,000 scheduled seats, which is quite a bit, especially when you look at where we have been over the past year,” said airport spokesperson Natalie Chaudoin.
TSA’s vaccine mandate for employees took effect Monday and with 93% in compliance, a spokesperson says it will not have an impact on holiday travel.
For those flying, airport officials are asking travelers to arrive at least 90 minutes prior to departure — even at smaller airports, and to always call ahead or double check departure times even up to the last minute.
“It's really important that people are mindful of that, especially with the numbers we're expecting to see over the next few days,” said Chaudoin.
WDRB News spoke with several passengers who say their travel day, so far, was good.
“We usually stay home for Christmas and Thanksgiving,” said Evansville resident Jeanine Mummert who was flying from Houston with her husband. “It was crowded but it flowed very well. We didn’t have to wait in a long line.”
Wednesday and Sunday are expected to be the busiest travel days of the Thanksgiving holiday.
