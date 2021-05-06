LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second year in a row, the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport ranked in the top five busiest cargo airports in the world.
The airport was the fifth busiest in the world in 2020 and the third busiest in North America, according to a World Airport Traffic Report.
"We were competitive against Shanghai, Hong Kong, Memphis ... and we even bested cities here in the U.S. like Miami and Los Angeles so in Louisville we definitely have a place on the global stage with cargo operations," Natalie Chaudoin, spokeswoman for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said.
As the home to UPS Worldport, the airport handled 6.43 billion pounds of cargo in 2020.
“Air cargo from Louisville continued to show gains last year amid the global pandemic as demand for online goods grew significantly,” said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.
UPS also played a key role in delivering the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the United States in 2020 through the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
