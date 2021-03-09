LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is seeing more people come through its airport.
The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport said capacity has reached its highest since the start of the coronavirus pandemic as more flights have been added.
Airlines have added new destinations over the past year. The airport said Southwest Airlines will launch its new nonstop, seasonal daily flights to Fort Myers starting this Thursday. American Airlines also recently resumed daily flights to Washington, D.C. Allegiant resumed seasonal nonstop flights to the Northwest Florida Regional Airport in the Destin/Fort Walton area as well as the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.
In February, Spirit Airlines announced new daily nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Orlando.
The airport said it now has 63% more capacity than it did last year, with 45% growth from just last month.
