LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Catholics in Louisville can eat one specific meat on Friday, March 17, in honor of Saint Patrick's Day.
Typically, Catholics don't eat meat on Fridays during Lent, holding to the tradition of eating fish instead. But Louisville Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre is permitting the eating of corned beef on Friday for the Saint Patrick's Day holiday.
Saint Francis of Assisi Church is adding a corned beef dinner to its Friday fish fry menu. It will include corned beef, cabbage, bread and a side for $12.
