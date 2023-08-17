LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville bowling alley that's been in business for more than 20 years is closing its doors for good.
According to a statement on its Facebook page, Fern Valley Strike & Spare (formerly known as Pro Bowl 2) will close permanently on Labor Day.
The statement said the owners of the bowling alley came to an agreement with the property owner to extend the lease, but before an official contract was signed, the property owner "sold the property out from underneath us."
"We have been instructed to vacate the premises and there's nothing we can do," the statement read. "It is not what the bowlers want and it is certainly not what we want, but inevitable nonetheless."
"Thank you for many, many years of laughter, love and support," the statement continued. "We would love to see you again before we have to close!!"
The statement said the owners of the bowling alley will reach out to patrons to discuss options for scheduled events and leagues.
