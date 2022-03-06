LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sneakerheads scored major deals in Louisville this weekend.
Hundreds of people got to exchange, buy, flaunt or talk about all things sneakers at the third Louisville's Got Sole Expo at the Triple Crown Pavilion in Jeffersontown.
“You can come in here with a dollar to 20 bucks and come home with a potentially $500 shoes," Louisville's Got Sole co-founder Tyler Foley said.
Organizers of the "Louisville's Got Sole" event also raffled off a pair of Union X Dunk to one lucky person.
"Not a lot of people have these," Foley said. "This is the kind of shoe, you know, big time collectors and resellers want — very valuable.”
Louisville's Got Sole is planning more events in the future.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.