LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's still unclear when the Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness Department will be open to the public three weeks after water from a plumbing break flooded the second and third floors.
Despite the problems, officials say the department is still providing essential services.
Not all employees have returned to work in person, but the department opened the harm reduction outreach services and the tuberculosis clinic to appointments.
It's still unclear how much this will cost the department.
They say no patient information was compromised.
Dr. Jeffrey Howard, the interim director at the Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness Department, says COVID-19 made the staff resilient and the department is still able to offer all resources to the community despite this setback.
"We are still available to them, so if you need the services that LMPHW offers our community, please call us," said Howard. "We want to make sure as we're recovering and engineering our flood response at the building, that we're still offering vital services to people in our community."
Howard says no clinical areas were affected and that he hopes the city's insurance policy will help.
