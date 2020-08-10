LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer said the Louisville Metro Police Department releasing its rules of engagement will be beneficial to protect everyone, whether protesting or not.
After a press conference Monday, Fischer addressed weekend protests and LMPD’s announcement that the department would more strictly enforce existing laws. He said it is important to define what is permissible in order to prevent “unnecessary interaction” between police and protesters.
Fischer said this is about safety and clear communication.
“The focus, obviously, is how to we continue to have safe protests?" he said. "LMPD increased its presence last night to make sure both protesting could be safe and people, citizens, could be safe as well. So we just call on everybody again: Exercise your First Amendment rights to protest. Do so in a peaceful manner so that we can have an orderly community."
According to LMPD’s social media posts, all pedestrians must stay out of the streets, and cars and pedestrians will not be allowed to block intersections. LMPD cites KRS 525.140 as the basis for enforcing these rules. Fischer said no one’s First Amendment rights are being stifled and that the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office reviewed the rules before releasing them over the weekend.
Fischer said LMPD officers are taking a proactive approach to be more visible so that if anything does happen, then they are more readily available to respond.
“There’s never a bad time to increase the focus on safety in the community," he said.
LMPD posted on its social media that more strict enforcement of the rules is necessary because the actions of some protesters are escalating and becoming more aggressive.
“When you saw some of the images from Saturday night, we’re just concerned about where all of this can lead," Fischer said. "And whether it’s protesters trapping someone inside a car, a car on the side of the road with someone frightened, there’s no telling what their response might be. Or going to Fourth Street Live! and raising havoc in there as people are dining. It’s just, we can’t have that."
Anyone not complying with the rules could be cited or arrested.
“We’ve got to have some orderliness to the city so regular citizens can go about their day-to-day activity," Fischer said. "And you can still protest while you’re doing that, but you can do so peacefully."
