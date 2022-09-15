LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's leading candidates for mayor participated in a forum Thursday morning focused on the future of the city's parks.
"The one thing we keep talking about — but we don't do in Metro Louisville — is take care of what we have," said Bill Dieruf, the Republican candidate for Louisville mayor and current Jeffersontown mayor. "I go through some of the parks in different neighborhoods, and the grass is this tall. That is unacceptable. So, as far as maintaining what we have, we absolutely have to maintain and do a schedule and stay by it."
"We have a lot of work to do," said Craig Greenberg, the Democratic candidate for mayor. "Right now, my understanding is that we have a $200 million backlog of deferred maintenance in our city's parks, and we spend about $2.5 million a year toward repairs and maintenance. In fact, we have fewer employees than 10 years ago. To achieve these goals, we must invest more in our parks. And as mayor, I will make sure that happens."
Greenberg said better park access and programming can improve public safety. Dieruf said better parks help the city attract a better workforce.
