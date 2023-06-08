LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, a Black woman is serving as Jefferson County's Commonwealth's Attorney and top prosecutor in Louisville.
Gerina Whethers takes over the job as the top prosecutor as Louisville faces a racial and social justice movement, and she knows her new position is bigger than she is.
As Whethers settles into her new role, she recalls words of wisdom from her mother. "If my mom was still alive that's what she would say: you need to stay humble, stay grounded and remember why you got this spot."
It's a history-making spot for Whethers, who has been working since May as the new Commonwealth's Attorney, following the untimely passing of Tom Wine.
"I knew him very well," Whethers said. "We are still reeling from that, especially from our office, and I understand that change is tough."
She was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to become the first Black woman to fill the seat in Jefferson County. "I would have been excited for anyone who might look like me," Whethers said.
The Louisville native is familiar with the responsibilities that come with leadership roles, having served as Secretary of the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet. Before that she led two divisions in the Office of the Attorney General.
Whethers has 20 years of public service under her belt, including her time in the courtroom as a prosecutor. But she says her most important job now is protecting Kentuckians.
"We have to be open to change, and we have to be OK that we all don’t see it the same," she said. "There are four million of us in this commonwealth what we want to continue to do is understand that."
One way Whethers hopes to protect Kentuckians in general and crime victims in particular is to decrease the time it takes for defendants to stand trial, but said "we also have to do it the right way."
As for the criticisms leveled against the Commonwealth's Attorney's office over police prosecutions in recent months, Whethers said she knows "there are things that need to be changed, and there are things that we are all working on. I believe that people at the table are making changes. One is working with not only the mayor but our interim chief. I believe that she is here for the right reason so it's time for us to able to work together."
As she continues in her history-making position, Whethers said she hopes that history remembers her for "being just and fair" and for walking in the path of justice "but knowing that it was something bigger than her."
Whethers is actively involved in many community organizations and boards, including serving as an executive board member of the Louisville Chapter of the NAACP.
Whethers was appointed by the governor, which means she will be on the ballot in November, but so far she is the only candidate that has filed to run.
Related Stories:
- Gerina Whethers named Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney
- Temporary replacement appointed after death of Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine
- Louisville's top prosecutor and former court of appeals judge Tom Wine dies
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.