LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He's poppin'! Louisville rapper Jack Harlow is Grammy nominated.
GRAMMY NOMINATED!!! https://t.co/0rKMiwNTKU— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) November 24, 2020
CONGRATUATIONS to Louisville native @jackharlow on his Grammy nomination for best rap performance for "What's Poppin!" pic.twitter.com/dpZBI32eGU— WDRB News (@WDRBNews) November 24, 2020
The 22-year-old Atherton High School grad is in the running for best rap performance for his hit song "WHAT'S POPPIN."
Harlow released the song at the beginning of the year. The music video has garnered more than 100 million views on YouTube.
The song also landed Harlow on the Billboard Hot 100 list for the first time, where it now sits at No. 30. It has also stayed on Spotify's Top 200 Chart, currently sitting at No. 131.
He also made his TV debut with the song, performing it on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in Feb. 2020.
The Grammy Awards are set for Jan. 31, 2021.
