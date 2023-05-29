LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville coffee shop and bakery has been nominated for a national award for one of it's most popular items.
Please & Thank You has been nominated for "Best Cookie Shop" in the U.S. as part of USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards.
The shop, known for having "Louisville's Best Chocolate Chip Cookie," is leading the top 10 chart at No. 1, followed by a bakery in Georgia.
You can cast one vote per day until June 26 by clicking here.
P&TY calls the honor "major" and said they're "thankful to be nominated."
For more information about P&TY, to place an online order, or for a list of locations and hours, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.