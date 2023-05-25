LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An annual summer festival that was canceled this year will now return in the fall.
The Portland Festival is typically held during the first week of June.
Last week, the festival was canceled because of a lack of funding.
The festival's treasurer said Planet Fitness is now sponsoring the event, which will now be held October 6-7.
The event is a street festival with a carnival, food booths, vendors, rides, a car show and even a parade.
Organizers originally hoped the festival could return in June 2024.
