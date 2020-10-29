LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Rapid Response Group was honored Thursday for providing personal protection equipment for hospitals in 10 states.
Mayor Greg Fischer and UofL President Neeli Bendapudi held the event virtually to recognize the team. The university led the effort to make more than 140,000 PPE units, when the pandemic hit.
Faculty and students at the Speed School of Engineering designed face shields, 3-D printed test swabs and N-95 masks.
People from across the community then stepped up to help any way they could.
"We had 150 volunteers who had printers in their homes and classrooms," said Ed Tackett with the J.B Speed School of Engineering. "We would come up with a design and they would start printing the next day. That's incredible from a manufacturing perspective."
More than 40 regional manufacturers and suppliers helped produce and distribute the products. The Sam Tech Foundation also provided the money to make it happen.
