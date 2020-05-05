LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, low-income families in Louisville are getting extra help with home energy bills.
Community Action Kentucky and the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services are taking applications for an added spring enrollment for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has put many families under unprecedented stress," CAK Executive Director Roger McCann said in a news release. "They should not have to worry about how they will keep their lights on and cook for their children."
People who earn up to 150% of the Federal Poverty Level can apply. That level varies depending on household size. For example, for a household of one, 150% of FPL is $19,140. For a family of four, it is $39,300. CAK administers LIHEAP with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, which receives funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Benefits are paid to the primary fuel vendor. The amount of the benefit varies, depending on the applicant’s income and primary fuel type.
Jefferson County residents must schedule an appointment at 502-991-8391 or louisvilleky.cascheduler.com. All LIHEAP offices remain closed to walk-ins, though people can still apply via secure drop boxes in front of the offices.
LIHEAP locations:
- South Central Neighborhood Place -- 4255 Hazelwood Ave.
- Neighborhood Place Ujima/Duvalle Education Center -- 3610 Bohne Ave.
- Neighborhood Place/Bridges of Hope -- 1411 Algonquin Parkway
- Newburg Community Center/East -- 4810 Exeter Ave
- Cane Run Neighborhood Place -- 3410 Lees Lane
- Starting May 18 at the Nia Center -- 2900 W. Broadway
Required documentation to drop off includes:
- Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household
- Proof of all household (all members) income from the preceding month
- Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program
- The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill
