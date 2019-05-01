LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Steph Horne, who is running for lieutenant governor on a ticket with Democrat Rocky Adkins, and is a former member of the Jefferson County Board of Education, is at home resting after a car accident Tuesday.
Horne said she was “resting” when reached for comment on Wednesday, but said she suffered no broken bones and will be back on the campaign trail on Thursday. She did not provide additional details.
Adkins's campaign said Horne was taken to the emergency room "as a precautionary measure" after the wreck.
LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington said a vehicle carrying three passengers turned left from White Blossom Boulevard in front of Horne as she was driving on Hursthourne Parkway around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. The driver indicated that he did not see Horne before turning, and intoxication is not believed to be a factor in the crash, he said.
Adkins is running for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in a race that includes Attorney General Andy Beshear and former State Auditor Adam Edelen.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.