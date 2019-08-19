FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton said she is “insulted” by the way she's been treated by Gov. Matt Bevin.
Hampton filed a lawsuit against Bevin after he fired her Chief of Staff Steve Knipper and Deputy Chief Adrienne Southworth without her consent. Hampton commented at length Monday for the first time about the dispute following a hearing in Franklin Circuit Court.
“I really am a little insulted by all of this.” Hampton told reporters. “Out of every other constitutional officer, why am I having to fight for people? Why I am having to justify the people I have and the roles that they're in?”
In court, the Bevin administration argued that, legally, the Lt. governor has minimal duties beyond those given by the governor and that the governor has authority over the staff.
“In fact, her only duties are to do what the governor asks her to do and to attend meetings of nine boards,” said Steve Pitt, an attorney for the Bevin administration.
Hampton acknowledged her limited power but said she has been active in her role.
“Instead of sitting behind my desk, as I could have done, I chose to be active and engaged and really find ways where I could help,” Hampton said.
Hampton added her concern goes beyond the letter of the law.
“It's just based on common courtesy,” she said. “Just give me my staff.”
Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton is appearing in person for a hearing in her lawsuit against Gov. Matt Bevin over the firing of two of her staff members. pic.twitter.com/XGmNoJsfJo— Lawrence Smith (@LASmithReports) August 19, 2019
Hampton's attorney Joshua Harp asked Judge Phillip Shepherd to affirm Hampton's right to hire and fire her staff.
“I believe this is significant dispute about the authority of the office,” Harp told reporters.
Shepherd ordered the two sides to try and settle the dispute over the next week before he issues any ruling.
But Pitt said the governor will likely not meet with Hampton personally.
“It's hard to find five minutes with him," Pitt said. "So, I don't think that's going to happen. But certainly someone with authority will."
Pitt called the case “a minor dispute among two friends.”
Hampton sees it differently.
“Well, my friends don't treat me this way, I'll just say that,” she said.
Bevin has replaced Hampton as his 2019 running mate, instead choosing State Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester.
Hampton said she still "absolutely" supports Bevin's re-election but added that he needs to go out and make the case for himself. She said she has not been asked to campaign for him.
