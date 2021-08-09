FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2018 file photo Jerry Lundergan, father of Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, leaves the federal courthouse with his attorney Whitney True Lawson, in Lexington, Ky. Lundergan is going to trial on charges that he made illegal contributions to his daughter's unsuccessful campaign to unseat Sen. Mitch McConnell. (AP Photo/Adam Beam, file)