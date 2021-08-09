LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former chief of the Kentucky Democratic party lost his appeal in a campaign finance case.
Jerry Lundergan and Dale Emmons violated election finance laws while running Alison Lundergan Grimes' failed 2014 U.S. Senate campaign against Republican Mitch McConnell.
Lundergan Grimes is Lundergan's daughter.
Lundergan and Emmons orchestrated a scheme to funnel more than $200,000 illegal contributions from the campaign.
On Monday, a judge denied Lundergan and Emmons' appeal, affirming the district court's decision.
Lundergan will spend at least 21 months in jail and was ordered to pay a fine of $150,000.
Emmons, a codefendant, will spend nine months in a halfway house with three years of supervised release.
