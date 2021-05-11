LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After Louisville's professional soccer teams kicked off their seasons in April, Lynn Family Stadium is hosting a job fair this week.
The soccer venue in Butchertown is trying to fill more than 200 part-time positions during a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 13.
Available positions include housekeeping, game day groundskeepers, operations technicians, ushers, security, ticket takers, retail workers and concession workers, among other positions according to a news release.
Attendees can submit applications and be interviewed on-site during the event.
