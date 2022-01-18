LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College of Kentucky received a historic donation that'll allow it to expand its Louisville campus.
The National Baptist Convention of America gave the Historically Black College a $350,000 donation. The money will be used to buy the original Central High School on West Kentucky Street, which was the first public school for black students in the state.
Simmons College President Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby said it's significant that the building will be the new campus headquarters.
"The school that my parents attended, the school of Muhammad Ali, Lyman Johnson, Central High School will celebrate its 150th anniversary next year," he said. "The good news is that when Simmons celebrates its 150th year, the building that was the original Central will be in the hands of the black community."
Cosby said the money will be used to "tie a knot" between the HBCU and the National Baptist Convention, which has adopted Simmons as its official college since it moved to Louisville in 2017. The sale of the building is scheduled to close in February, and a dedication will be held soon after that.
Dr. Samuel C. Tolbert, president of the National Baptist Convention, said the organization is also investing $1 million to build a retreat center on 57 acres on Mitchell Lane near the Bobby Nichols Golf Course in Valley Station.
This week also marks Cosby's 17th year as president of the Simmons College. Since he took the position, Cosby has helped expand the campus and get accreditation as an HBCU.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.