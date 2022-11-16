LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fan-favorite is returning to the Kentucky Science Center.
The Who Forted: An Engineering Challenge exhibit returns Nov. 18, alongside the opening of Maker Days.
Maker Days run Nov. 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. STEAM professionals, who work in the fields of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics, will be on hand both days.
People can learn how to transform their favorite Maker hobbies into a job. There will be a 50,000-square-foot area filled with maker activities.
Maker Days are free with admission to the Kentucky Science Center.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.