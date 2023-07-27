LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former student at Jefferson County Public Schools is about to come full-circle as he returns to his old high school to take over as principal.
Keith Cathey is a 2001 graduate of Male High School. He said he never dreamed he would be the school's principal more than 20 years later.
"It's beyond a dream," Cathey said.
Cathey graduated from the traditional high school and previously served in various roles there as an educator, including assistant principal.
"It's really understanding the things that have prepared us for this," he said.
Cathey has dedicated his entire career to education and to Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS), most recently serving as principal at Johnson Traditional Middle School.
"I came up through JCPS -- my entire schooling, Norton elementary School, Barret Middle School, Male High School -- and my entire career was dedicated the same way," Cathey said.
He joined the district in 2005 as an instructor at Waggener High School. Two years later, Cathey took a new role at Pleasure Ridge Park High School to teach English.
After spending almost a decade there, he moved to Male. From 2016 to 2021, Cathey served Male in several capacities, including English teacher, dean of students, and assistant principal.
Now, more than 20 years later, Cathey is being added to the Bulldogs' history as the first alum to become principal -- and the school's second Black principal.
"To be that first alum to come in there and say, 'Okay, let's do this,' -- this is the tradition that we are built on," he said. "Again it's an amazing thing -- it's very surreal."
But for former JCPS student, Nieisha Weaver, it's no surprise. She credits Cathey for much of her career success.
"When I saw that he was the new principal, I was excited," she said. "Coach Cathey -- he is just on a different adventure. He always talked about, 'I love teaching, but I want to do more,' so to see him do more is everything."
Athletic Director John Kelsey said he's behind Cathey 100%.
"He is going to have hundreds and thousands of people who are going to want him to succeed, including myself," Kelsey said. "If I have to work 24-hour days for him, I will do it."
With the first day of school knocking on the door, Cathey said he has already planned Day One.
"Three things that I like to roll with: our passion, pride and purpose," he said. "So I expect that when I walk into that building, I want to live that I want everyone to see it not just talk about it."
