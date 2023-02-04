LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mammoth Cave is hosting free programs in honor of Black History Month.
Mammoth Cave National park will offer ranger led talks, guided walks and special videos and visual displays that focus on the legacy of African American history there.
Ranger led talks will take place daily at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. CST with additional talks occurring on Saturday and Sundays at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the park’s visitor center. Rangers will discuss the significant contributions African Americans have made to the cave and area tourism throughout Mammoth Cave’s history.
A ranger led hike to the Bransford Cemetery will depart from the visitor center at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 18 and on Saturday, February 25. The two-hour hike will meet in front of the visitor center. This walk will be cancelled in the case of inclement weather.
All events are free and open to the public with no reservations required. For more information on Mammoth Cave's Black History Month programing click here.
