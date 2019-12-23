LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man was arrested hours after he shot up the east Louisville restaurant where his ex-girlfriend works.
No one was hurt.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Saturday, at 2 a.m., at Kayrouz Cafe at 3801 Willis Avenue, off Breckenridge Lane.
Police say surveillance cameras captured video of the car belonging to 35-year-old Bradley Knebel in the parking lot of the restaurant. At the same time, someone inside the vehicle fired nine shots from a 9mm pistol into the business.
Police say at least one shot almost hit an employee cleaning the business.
After reviewing the surveillance video, Louisville Metro Police went to Knebel's home, where the vehicle seen on the surveillance cameras was found.
Knebel was confronted by police and allegedly admitted to the crime. He also allowed police to examine the vehicle and seize the weapon.
Knebel is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
