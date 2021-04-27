LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is accused of threatening to kill people in the middle of a southern Indiana Walmart.
Madison Police arrested Cody Goldman on Sunday.
A woman told officers she was in the bakery section with her toddler when they were approached by a man holding a knife. That man reportedly told the woman he was going to kill her, then turned to the child and said that he would kill the toddler first.
Police say the man put his hand on the child's shoulder before leaving.
Goldman was later found by police with a knife. He's charged with intimidation while armed with a deadly weapon and battery on a minor.
