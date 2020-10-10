LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a woman who were wanted in connection to a double murder in Kentucky have been apprehended in California after a weekslong search.
Edward Whitledge, 29, and Kayla Spivey, 28, will be extradited to Kentucky for charges related to the Sept. 20 crime after being found in Bakersfield, California, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police, which said it learned of the arrests Friday evening.
Whitledge and Spivey were wanted in connection to the killings of Trevor Cleary, 20, and Austin Copas, 19, who KSP said were found dead with gunshot wounds to the head inside a Tompkinsville, Kentucky, home.
Whitledge, a California resident, is facing two charges of murder, while Spivey, a Tennessee resident, is charged with two counts of complicity to commit murder.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.