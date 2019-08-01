LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Police say a Fairdale man killed his grandfather with an ax, and they found him with the weapon in hand, covered in blood.
Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Tex Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found the victim on the porch, according to LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
According to the arrest report, the man "had suffered from multiple wounds to the head consistent with being struck with a sharp-bladed object."
Police say Snodgress was located about a block from the crime scene covered in blood and still carrying the ax.
"My heart just kind of dropped, " said Brooke Morale, who lives nearby. "This is such a quiet neighborhood. Nothing ever goes on over here. So I was just kind of shocked and confused."
Snodgress is charged with murder. He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections and is expected to be arraigned Friday morning.
Neighbors said two teenager girls living a few houses down from the crime scene saw some sort of confrontation while taking out the trash.
"They heard screaming from an old guy: 'Help me! Help me! Help me!'" Daisy Rodriguez said. "They didn't go over. They got scared, but they're the ones who called the cops."
Witnesses at first reported those cries for help coming from the grandfather. Family members reached out to WDRB News saying it was actually Snodgress' father, Tony.
Tony Snodgress Jr. said he'd gone to the home with the grandfather to help his son.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased man.
