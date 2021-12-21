LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed two people on the Clark Memorial Bridge earlier this month.
According to court records, Rahsaan Mosley, 26, of Louisville was driving the vehicle that rear-ended another vehicle on the bridge on Dec. 11.
Witnesses told police that Mosley was speeding across the bridge, when he abruptly switched lanes and rear-ended a truck. The impact pushed the truck into a steel support beam on the bridge. The two people in the truck died. Teddy Brock was killed instantly, and Joya Brock died at the hospital.
Investigators say after the wreck, Mosley got out of his vehicle and ran away into Louisville leaving his girlfriend in the wrecked car that belonged to her. Police said she initially said she was driving, but when she was told the victims had died, she admitting that Mosely was driving.
Mosley is charged with leaving an accident/failure to render aid and failure to maintain insurance. He has bonded out of jail and is scheduled to be back in court next week.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.