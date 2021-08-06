LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man charged with killing and mutilating a Clarksville woman will be evaluated by psychiatrists to determine whether he has an intellectual disability.
A Clark County judge issued an order this week calling for two psychiatrists to be appointed to assess Brian Williams and report their findings back to the court.
This comes after Bryan Abell, Williams' public defender, filed a motion on Aug. 1 asking for his client to be examined to determine, among other things, whether he has a "significantly subaverage level of functioning."
Williams, 36, is charged with murder and arson in the death of 67-year-old Melody Gambetty, whose body was found by firefighters responding to a fire in her apartment on July 26, the day after police said she was killed.
Gambetty had been decapitated and other body parts had been removed. Those body parts were later found in a suitcase at Williams’ home, police said.
Investigators believe Williams returned to Gambetty’s apartment a day after her death and started a fire to cover up evidence.
Police don't believe Williams knew Gambetty, and think the brutal attack may have happened after a burglary gone wrong or a home invasion.
The state has not decided whether it will seek the death penalty in the case, but Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said after Williams’ July 28 initial hearing that the death penalty was being considered.
Under Indiana law, a defendant can file a petition alleging an intellectual disability in a death penalty case, which calls for these conditions to be determined, and whether they existed before the defendant was 22.
At his initial court hearing, Williams' attorney pushed for him to be released from jail under supervision, but the judge decided to take the prosecutor's recommendation of holding Williams in the Clark County Jail without bond.
Williams' next court date is set for Sept. 1, with his trial scheduled for Jan. 18, 2022.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.