LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Texas have charged a man in connection with the disappearance of an autistic Shively teen.
The Austin Police Department said Ronald Christopher Martin Jr., 48, was arrested on two felony charges.
The 14-year-old was found in Austin, Texas on Dec. 28 after being reported missing more than a week before.
The teen went missing Dec. 19 near Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane in Shively. His family appealed to the public with posters and social media to get the word out about his disappearance. He has now been reunited with his family.
Police in Austin said in a release that "This is an ongoing investigation, and APD is working with law enforcement professionals in Kentucky to ensure all aspects of this incident are thoroughly investigated."
Martin is being held in the Travis County Jail at Austin on a $50,000 bond.
