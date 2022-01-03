RONALD CHRSTOPHER MARTIN - AUSTIN POLICE DEPT..jpg

Ronald Christopher Martin, 48, was arrested in Texas and charged in connection with the disappearance of an autistic Shively teen in December. Image courtesy Austin Police Department. 

Editor's Note

This story involves a minor who went missing for more than a week. Now that the teen has been found, we are no longer naming him in our stories about the criminal case. Commenting on this story has also been turned off to not further harm the teen.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Texas have charged a man in connection with the disappearance of an autistic Shively teen.

The Austin Police Department said Ronald Christopher Martin Jr., 48, was arrested on two felony charges.

The 14-year-old was found in Austin, Texas on Dec. 28 after being reported missing more than a week before.

The teen went missing Dec. 19 near Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane in Shively. His family appealed to the public with posters and social media to get the word out about his disappearance. He has now been reunited with his family.

Police in Austin said in a release that "This is an ongoing investigation, and APD is working with law enforcement professionals in Kentucky to ensure all aspects of this incident are thoroughly investigated."

Martin is being held in the Travis County Jail at Austin on a $50,000 bond.

